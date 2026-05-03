May 03, 2026 2:35 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor reveals he was nervous about working with Hema Malini in 'Yudh'

Anil Kapoor reveals he was nervous about working with Hema Malini in 'Yudh'

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor admitted that he was extremely nervous about working with Hema Malini in the 1985 action thriller "Yudh".

Marking 41 years since the release of the movie, Anil confessed that dancing with Hema Malini was one of the most challenging parts of the drama for him.

Sharing a still from their dance sequence on social media, the 'Animal' actor penned, "41 years of Yudh and I still can’t forget this moment... Playing a double role was a breeze compared to dancing with Hema ji - That aspect of Yudh had me seriously nervous! She was already the biggest star of the country, with that larger-than-life presence… and there I was, a skinny young boy just spouting “Jhakaas” and trying to keep up! (sic)".

Marking the directorial debut of producer Gulshan Rai's son Rajiv Rai, "Yudh' also features Jackie Shroff, Tina Munim, Pran, Danny Denzongpa, and Nutan in key roles, along with Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha doing special appearances.

Now, shifting our focus to Anil's forthcoming dramas, he will be seen essaying a crucial role in the Netflix show, "Family Business", co-starring Vijay Varma, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal.

His lineup further includes "Alpha", alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the action entertainer is being touted as the first female-led and seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The primary cast of the movie is expected to include Bobby Deol, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Debanjan Chatterjee in crucial roles, along with others.

Furthermore, Anil has also been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated "King", which will mark the primary on-screen pairing of SRK with his daughter Suhana Khan.

Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, "King" will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma as the ancillary cast.

--IANS

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