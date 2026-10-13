Ben Rekhi was spoilt for choices while working with Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Director Ben Rekhi, who has helmed the recently released film ‘Last Man in Tower’, has shared his experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta.

Ben spoke with IANS along with Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Dutta during the promotions of the film. The director said that watching the two actor perform, and pick each other’s energy was a treat to watch for him, and he was often spoilt for choice as to which take of them he should use.

He told IANS, “ These two actors together, I think the other thing that great actors do is, is not outwardly performing, rather it's deeply listening to what the other actor is doing. Great acting is actually reacting. And these two, when you put them together, there's such a spontaneity that happens. Each take is different. They're looking at each other. They're picking up cues”.

He further mentioned, “It's quite intense. It's quite intense because they've known each other so long. And the friendships that are lost, the betrayals that happen, they feel very real, but they're also quite heartbreaking. I mean, there's another scene where Manoj’s character is betrayed by one of his best friends. And what Manoj does in that scene, it kills me every time because you're seeing a lifelong friendship crumble before your eyes”.

“I get emotional just thinking about it, but it's quite heartbreaking. And that's the power of this. It feels so relatable. We've all gone through that where we've lost friends that we love and feel betrayed. So it feels very honest”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Last Man in Tower’ is based on the eponymous novel by Aravind Adiga. It is set against the rapidly changing landscape of Mumbai. Manoj essays the role of a retired schoolteacher and widower who lives in an ageing apartment complex. When a wealthy developer offers residents a lucrative deal to sell the building and make way for a luxury tower, most are tempted by the money. Manoj’s character, however, refuses to move, becoming the lone obstacle to the redevelopment plan.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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