Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas's pan-Indian film 'Haindava' to hit screens on November 27

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) The makers of director Ludheer Byreddy's upcoming pan Indian film 'Haindava', featuring Telugu star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Samyuktha in the lead, on Wednesday released a teaser and announced that the film would hit screens on November 27 this year.

Moonshine Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the just released teaser.

It wrote, "Fury Has a New Face. Divine Power Awakens... The Fierce #HAINDAVA TEASER OUT NOW. GRAND RELEASE IN THEATRES ON 27th NOVEMBER 2026."

The teaser shows that the story is set in the village of Rangapuram. The story takes a mysterious turn when all the idols from an ancient temple go missing and a villager is found murdered.

The temple priest however believes that all the idols will return within a stipulated timeframe. An atheist police officer is assigned to investigate the unusual case, setting the stage for a compelling clash between faith, reason, and the unexplained.

Director Ludheer Byreddy appears to have crafted an engaging narrative that seamlessly blends mystical, devotional, and action-driven elements.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas makes a powerful impression as an atheist police officer who places his faith in humanity rather than God. Samyuktha plays the female lead, while Mahesh Manjrekar appears in a pivotal role as the temple priest. Saurabh Sachdeva, JD Chakravarthy, Shivaji Raja, and Getup Srinu feature in other significant roles.

Sources say that the occult thriller's shooting is nearing completion and point out that the post-production work of the film is progressing simultaneously.

Produced by Mahesh Chandu, the film boasts of a fine technical team. Production design for the film has been handled by Siva Kamesh D while cinematography for the film is by Harish Kannan. Music director Sam CS has scored the music for this occult thriller while Karthika Srinivas has handled its editing.

--IANS

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