In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar discusses startups, connectivity and green shipping cooperation between India and Europe

Brussels, July 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with European Union (EU) Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva in Brussels on Wednesday, discussing opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with 'Horizon Europe'.

India's Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Pranay Verma, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"A good meeting with EU Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva today. Discussed opportunities for research in clean and green energy technologies, innovation hubs, startups and association with Horizon Europe," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Zaharieva also took to X to share details about the meeting with EAM Jaishankar.

"It’s a great honour to receive Dr S Jaishankar and Prof. Sood in Brussels. When Europe and India innovate together, we don't just develop new technologies — we shape the future," Zaharieva posted on X.

"By bringing India closer to Horizon Europe and connecting nearly half a million startups, we are building a partnership designed to turn shared ambition into global impact," she wrote in another post on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Sikela, with discussions held on advancing cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and green shipping.

"Glad to meet European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela this morning. We spoke about advancing our cooperation in connectivity, trilateral partnerships, IMEC and green shipping," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met European Council President Antonio Costa in Brussels and conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed appreciation for Costa's guidance and warm sentiments for advancing trade and technology cooperation between India and the EU.

Following his meeting with President Costa, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: “Pleased to call on President of the European Council Antonio Costa alongside Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, MoS MEITY Jitin Prasada and Principle Scientific Advisor Prof Ajay K Sood. Conveyed warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joined my colleagues to recognise the significant progress in our partnership since the landmark India-EU Summit earlier this year. Value his guidance and warm sentiments for advancing our trade and technology cooperation.”

EAM Jaishankar also held wide-ranging discussions with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas on Tuesday.

--IANS

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