July 23, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Behind every badge is beating heart, family: Delhi Police condemn attacks on personnel at NEET protest

Behind every badge is beating heart, a family: Delhi Police condemns attacks on personnel at NEET protest

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) As Delhi Police personnel continue to face assaults during the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, the force on Thursday strongly condemned attacks on officers performing their official duties, stressing that those in uniform are not immune to pain and have families and responsibilities beyond the badge.

The police also shared a video on social media showing scenes from the nighttime unrest, including physical confrontations between protesters and security personnel. The video concluded with visuals of injured Inspector Nand Kishore Singh, who was seen with bandages and bloodstains following the assault.

In its post, Delhi Police said, "A uniform does not make a person feel less pain. Behind every badge is a beating heart, a family and a promise to serve. Seeing on-duty police personnel assaulted is deeply disturbing. Disagreement can have a voice. Violence should never have a place."

Inspector Nand Kishore Singh, who was injured during the violence, described the sequence of events and alleged that he was attacked while performing his official duties at the protest site.

"I was on duty at Jantar Mantar... All of them had lathis and stones in their hands. When they saw me, they shouted 'Maaro Police walo ko'. They started beating me. They also robbed me and took away my gold chain and wallet, which had my IDs," Singh said.

Speaking to IANS, the officer stated that the attackers targeted police personnel and that he was surrounded by a large group before being assaulted.

"They attacked us first. I tried to get away, but around 150-200 people surrounded me and assaulted me. I sustained injuries to my head and other parts of my body," he said.

Recalling the incident further, Singh said he was in uniform and on official duty when the alleged attack took place. He also claimed that the assault appeared to have been pre-planned.

"I was in my uniform because I was on duty... This was definitely planned because they had lathis and stones in their hands. They had it planned that whenever they saw an officer, they would start attacking him/her," he said.

The injured officer further alleged that those involved in the assault were not students but other individuals who had deliberately targeted police personnel.

"They were not students, because students do not behave in this way. They were others who had it planned to attack the police," Singh added.

Protests have been ongoing at Delhi's Jantar Mantar regarding the NEET paper leak issue, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the examination irregularities.

--IANS

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