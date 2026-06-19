Action in Begusarai gang-rape case escalates; SHO suspended, SIT formed

Patna, June 19 (IANS) The investigation into the heinous gang-rape and brutalisation of a woman in Bihar's Begusarai district, that is reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case in the national Capital, intensified on Friday. Senior officials of Bihar Police launched a detailed enquiry into the shocking case and took disciplinary action against the Chakia SHO Rajiv Ranjan on Friday, for negligence.

The case, which pertains to an incident reported in the Chakia police station area on the night of June 11, gained widespread attention after allegations surfaced that a bullet, piece of wood and a stone were later recovered from the victim’s private parts during medical treatment.

Begusarai Range DIG, Shailesh Kumar Sinha, visited the victim at Sadar Hospital and met her family members to gather information about the horrific crime.

He also reviewed the progress of the investigation with police officials and sought details regarding the action taken so far in the case.

The DIG subsequently held discussions with the medical team, including the Civil Surgeon, and obtained a detailed briefing on the victim's examination and treatment.

In a significant administrative action, Chakia SHO Rajiv Ranjan has been suspended.

According to the DIG, preliminary findings indicated negligence in handling the case, prompting departmental action against SHO Rajiv Ranjan.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and arrest the accused.

Senior officers, including the DIG and district police officials, have inspected the alleged crime scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials stated that a fresh medical examination has been conducted by a medical Board, and investigators are awaiting the final report, which is expected to play a crucial role in determining the next course of action.

The police have assured that all accused people involved in the crime will be arrested and brought to justice.

Investigators are examining evidence, recording statements, and verifying all aspects of the case.

Authorities have emphasised that further legal and departmental action will be taken based on the findings of the medical report and the SIT’s investigation.

The case has generated widespread public concern and drawn attention to the handling of crimes against women in Bihar, with senior officials closely monitoring the developments in the case.

According to an official, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Chakiya police station on the night of June 11.

The 30-year-old woman had stepped out of her home to use the toilet when she was allegedly intercepted by five men, who forcibly dragged her to a secluded location, tied her hands and legs with her clothes and gang-raped her.

In a show of cruelty and depravity, the rapists inserted a cartridge, wood, and a stone into the hapless woman's her private parts.

The woman’s family has also accused the local police of failing to respond appropriately and sending them back home when they first attempted to lodge a complaint in the case.

--IANS

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