BCCI pays tribute to Ajit Agarkar after tenure as chief selector ends

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday paid tribute to Ajit Agarkar, thanking the former chairman of the senior men’s selection committee for his contribution to a successful period in Indian cricket.

Agarkar’s tenure officially ended on Tuesday after the BCCI invited applications to fill the vacant position in the five-member selection panel.

“A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket — three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final,” the BCCI said in a post on X. “Thank you, Mr Ajit Agarkar, for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead,” it added.

Agarkar took charge as chairman in July 2023 and oversaw a period in which India reached the 2023 ODI World Cup final before going on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup.

His tenure also included India’s two Asia Cup triumphs and back-to-back Asian Games gold medals, while the national side continued to remain a dominant force across formats.

Agarkar’s final assignment as chairman was the selection of India’s white-ball squads for the ongoing series against the West Indies.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has taken charge as the acting chairman of the selection committee and presided over the squad selection for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand and three India A games.

The current panel also comprises Shiv Sundar Das, Ajay Ratra and RP Singh. As per BCCI protocol, the selector with the most Test appearances assumes the chairmanship, with Ojha, who played 24 Tests for India, currently the senior-most member of the panel.

The BCCI has invited applications for Agarkar’s replacement from the West Zone. The new selector will be involved in long-term squad planning, talent identification, monitoring domestic cricket and strategy meetings.

Candidates must have played at least seven Tests, 30 first-class matches, 10 ODIs and 20 first-class games. They must also have retired from international cricket at least five years ago, with October 14 set as the deadline for applications.

--IANS

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