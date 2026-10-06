BCCI invites applications for one position on men’s selection committee

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for one position on its Men’s Selection Committee, with the successful candidate set to be responsible for selecting the Senior National Men’s Team across Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other formats.

The one position is reportedly likely to be aimed at finding a replacement for chief selector Ajit Agarkar from the West Zone, although the BCCI has not officially specified which vacancy the appointment is intended to fill. Agarkar’s tenure was set to officially end on October 4, and he was also not present at Tuesday’s meeting to select the squads for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand and the India A series.

The new selection committee member will be tasked with identifying talent, assessing players through domestic and international matches, and helping build a strong bench strength for the senior national team.

The responsibilities will also include attending team meetings, travelling to watch domestic and international matches as required, preparing quarterly evaluation reports on the team’s performance for the BCCI Apex Council and addressing the media on team selection.

The committee member will also be responsible for appointing the captain of the team in each format.

As per the eligibility criteria laid down by the BCCI, candidates must have played a minimum of seven Test matches, or 30 First-Class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches. Applicants must have retired from the game at least five years ago.

The BCCI has also stated that anyone who has been a member of any Cricket Committee, as defined under its Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations, for a cumulative period of five years will not be eligible for the position.

Agarkar took over as the chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee in 2023. During his tenure, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup and went on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup, 2025 Champions Trophy and 2026 T20 World Cup.

--IANS

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