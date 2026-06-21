BCCI charts roadmap to 2027 ODI World Cup, says Secretary Devajit Saikia

Guwahati, June 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun laying out a structured roadmap for the 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup, with secretary Devajit Saikia stating that the board will ensure the national team gets adequate 50-over match practice ahead of the marquee event.

Speaking in Guwahati, Saikia said the BCCI is working on a clear path leading to the World Cup, set for October-November 2027. Selectors, support staff, and the head coach are all involved in this long-term planning process.

"The BCCI is planning a clear path leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. We will have enough ODI matches between now and the start of the tournament in October 2027. We have announced the team for the three ODI matches in England, scheduled from 14th to 19th July," Saikia said.

He added that the planning is happening in consultation with the team management and selectors to ensure that India is well prepared for the global event.

"The selectors are on board with the support staff and the head coach," he said.

These comments come as India begins preparations for the next ODI World Cup cycle after reaching the final of the 2023 edition and remaining one of the strongest teams in the 50-over format. The upcoming three-match ODI series in England from July 14 to 19 is expected to give the team management another chance to assess combinations and work toward the 2027 tournament.

With more than a year left before the World Cup cycle enters its final phase, the BCCI seems eager to avoid a lack of ODI cricket and guarantee a clear path for players looking to secure their spots in India's squad for the tournament.

--IANS

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