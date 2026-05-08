BCCI asks Arshdeep Singh to stop vlogging after Chahal vaping controversy

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Hours after the Board of Control for Cricket in India introduced stricter operational and security guidelines for IPL franchises and players, Arshdeep Singh has reportedly been warned by the board to stop his behind-the-scenes vlogging activities.

This comes after a controversy involving teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

According to an NDTV report, the BCCI asked the Punjab Kings bowler to stop vlogging after one of his travel videos allegedly showed Chahal vaping during a team flight to Hyderabad.

The issue arose when social media clips from Arshdeep’s vlog went viral. These clips seem to show Chahal hiding something under his left palm before mimicking a vaping gesture, with a small puff of smoke visible in the footage. While the original version uploaded on Arshdeep’s YouTube channel reportedly included the full sequence, the clip has since been edited. However, the footage had already reached a wide audience online.

So far, neither the BCCI nor Punjab Kings has released an official statement about the matter.

This is the second vaping-related issue to hit the IPL this season. Earlier, Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, was accused of vaping inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. Vaping is banned in India. As a result, Parag was fined 25 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI sent out an eight-page directive to all 10 IPL franchises. This document highlighted serious concerns raised by the board’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). It laid out new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and warned franchises and players that stricter compliance measures and surprise checks would be implemented to protect the league’s integrity and security.

--IANS

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