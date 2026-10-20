BCCI and Cricket Australia expand umpire exchange programme across domestic competitions

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Australian official Ben Treloar and India’s Parashar Joshi will gain experience in each other’s domestic cricket structures as the BCCI and Cricket Australia continue their umpire exchange programme, with assignments spanning the Ranji Trophy, Sheffield Shield and One Day Cup.

The arrangement will see Treloar officiate in two Ranji Trophy fixtures in India, while Joshi will take charge of two Sheffield Shield matches and a One Day Cup game during his stint in Australia.

Treloar’s Indian assignments include Delhi’s encounter against Gujarat, scheduled from October 18 to 21, followed by Mumbai’s meeting with Haryana from October 26 to 29. Both matches will be played in their respective home cities.

The Australian umpire brings considerable experience across formats, with 30 First-Class matches, 20 List A games and 39 Big Bash League appearances to his name. His officiating record also includes two Women’s One Day Internationals and four Women’s T20 Internationals.

Beyond his on-field responsibilities, Treloar serves as Cricket New South Wales’ Umpire Education Officer, a role focused on developing emerging match officials. His work in this area has earned him the George Borwick Memorial Award on four occasions from the New South Wales Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.

Joshi, meanwhile, will have opportunities to officiate in some of Australia’s prominent domestic fixtures after building an extensive record in Indian cricket. He has worked across 19 First-Class matches in the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, 32 List A games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Deodhar Trophy, and 40 T20 matches. His experience includes appointments in the Indian Premier League and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Indian umpire’s Australian schedule begins at the Gabba, where Queensland will face Tasmania in a Sheffield Shield fixture from November 11 to 14. The same teams will meet in a One Day Cup match at the venue on November 16, with Joshi set to officiate that contest as well.

His exchange programme will conclude in Sydney, where New South Wales take on Queensland in a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground from November 22 to 25.

By placing officials in unfamiliar domestic environments, the exchange programme offers umpires exposure to different playing conditions and competition structures while strengthening professional links between the two cricket boards.

--IANS

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