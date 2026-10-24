BCB writes to ACB over Afghanistan captain's 11th over in U-19 one-dayer

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has written to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) over their U-19 captain Sohail Khan allegedly bowling an 11th over in the one-day match against Bangladesh U-19.

The Bangladesh U19 coach Hannan Sarkar stated that the team had also written about the errors in umpiring decisions and attached a captain's note, which mentioned the Afghan U19 skipper bowling 11 overs instead of the 10 allowed in one-dayers during the third match of the series on Wednesday.

A report in Cricinfo stated that the Bangladesh team held lengthy discussions with match referee Yasir Latifzai, where they discussed the alleged umpiring errors and the Afghanistan U19 skipper bowling an extra over. "We have written about the umpiring decisions in the captain's report, and added a special note, specifically mentioning the eleven overs in question," Sarkar said, as quoted by Cricinfo. "Since the standard captain's report form doesn't typically have a dedicated space for such details, an additional note was appended after the list of decisions.

"Their captain, who is also their main strike bowler, ended up bowling 11 overs in the third match. We didn't have access to the official scorer, so we were tracking the scorecard via Cricinfo on the team manager's phone. Our own analyst's records indicated that (Sohail Khan) had already bowled ten overs. By the time we noticed this, he had already begun another over. As soon as that over concluded, we informed the umpires, though by then, the over had already finished."

He highlighted that the footage of the over was sent to the match referee and explained that the 11th over discrepancy took place when the scorer credited the over to another player. He said that initially another bowler came to bowl the over and handed the cap to the umpire, but the Afghan U19 skipper changed his mind and himself came to bowl. The scorer credited the over to Shah Faisal Rahimi; however, Bangladesh stated that Sohail had sent down that over.

"The discrepancy arose because the official scorer recorded ten overs (for Sohail Khan). They mistakenly credited one over to a different player, someone who hadn't actually bowled at all. What happened was that this player had handed his cap to the umpire, but then took it back, and the captain proceeded to bowl instead. The scorer failed to notice this and ended up attributing that over to the other player."

The report also added that the BCB raised concerns over umpiring decisions, which they felt were incorrect. This included an LBW and caught-behind decisions. "We have written to them to simply make them aware of what was happening (in the bilateral series). We cautioned them to be more careful next time," a BCB official said.

--IANS

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