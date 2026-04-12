BCB grants one-day NOC extension to Shoriful, Nahid for PSL

Dhaka, April 12 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a one-day extension to the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) issued to pacers Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana, allowing them to continue their participation in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The development was confirmed by the BCB in an official press release issued on Sunday, following a formal request from their franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The decision has been made following a request from their PSL franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the BCB said in a statement on Sunday.

As per the initial arrangement, the NOCs granted to the two pacers were valid until April 12, 2026. However, the extension now allows both players to remain in Pakistan for an additional day to feature in Peshawar Zalmi’s next league fixture.

“Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana were originally granted NOCs valid until 12 April 2026. Under the revised arrangement, both players have been permitted to remain in Pakistan for Peshawar Zalmi’s scheduled PSL fixture on 13 April 2026,” it further added.

Peshawar Zalmi have enjoyed a strong run in the tournament so far and currently sit at the top of the points table, having secured four wins from their five matches. The side is scheduled to take on Multan Sultans on Monday in what promises to be a crucial encounter as the league stage progresses.

Meanwhile, both Shoriful and Rana remain part of Bangladesh’s plans for the upcoming international assignment. The duo have been named in the 15-member squad for the first two One-Day Internationals of the three-match series against the New Zealand cricket team, set to commence on April 17.

According to the schedule, the opening two matches will be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on April 17 and 20, while the third ODI is scheduled for April 23 in Chattogram.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz will continue to lead the team, which has experienced players like Litton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful, along with some young talents, including Rishad Hossein and Nahid.

--IANS

sds/