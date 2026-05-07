May 07, 2026 10:50 PM हिंदी

BCB charges players, officials, franchise owners with corrupt practices during BPL 12

Bangladesh Cricket Board charges players, officials, franchise owners with corrupt practices during Bangladesh Premier League 12

Dhaka, May 7 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has levelled charges on team officials, franchise owners, and some players for participating in alleged corrupt practices or interfering with an inquiry into illegal activities during the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL T20). The participants have been accused of breaching various provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for Participants (the “Code”).

The charges arise out of investigations conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU) in relation to alleged corrupt conduct, betting activities, failures to cooperate with anti-corruption investigations, and obstruction of investigations connected to the 12th Edition of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20).

The investigations related to alleged betting-related activities, corrupt approaches, failures to comply with Demand Notices issued under Article 4.3 of the Code, concealment and deletion of relevant communications, and failures to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO).

Those charged include Md. Lablur Rahman (Team Manager), Md. Towhidul Haque Towhid (Franchise Co-owner), Amit Mojumder (Domestic Cricketer), and Rezwan Kabir Siddique (Team Manager).

Md. Lablur Rahman has been charged with Article 2.4.6, which pertains to failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including failure to comply with a Demand Notice issued under Article 4.3 of the Code.

He was also alleged to be in breach of Article 2.4.7, which is about obstructing or delaying a DACO investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including concealment, deletion, or destruction of relevant communications and information.

Franchise Co-owner, MD. Towhidul Haque Towhid has fallen foul of Article 2.4.6 for failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including failure to comply with a Demand Notice issued under Article 4.3 of the Code.

He has also been found in breach of Article 2.4.7, which relates to obstructing or delaying a DACO investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including concealment, deletion, or destruction of relevant communications and information.

Domestic cricketer Amit Mojumder has been alleged to be in breach of Article 2.2.1 for placing, accepting, laying, or otherwise entering into bets in relation to the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of cricket matches.

Rezwan Kabir Siddique, another Team Manager, is facing charges under Article 2.2.1 about placing, accepting, laying, or otherwise entering into bets in relation to the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of cricket matches.

The charged participants have been provisionally suspended and have 14 days from receipt of the Notices of Charge to respond to the allegations.

The BCB has also issued an Exclusion Order under the BCB Excluded Person Policy (“Policy”) against Saminur Rahman following an investigation into alleged corrupt activities connected to multiple editions of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BPL T20), including the 9th, 10th, and 11th editions.

The investigation identified alleged betting-related activities, alleged corrupt approaches to players and agents, communications with individuals associated with domestic and international betting and corruption networks, and alleged involvement in facilitating corrupt conduct in relation to cricket matches.

Following service of a Notice of Intended Exclusion Order, Rahman waived his right to submit a response under the Excluded Person Policy and accepted the imposition of the Exclusion Order.

--IANS

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