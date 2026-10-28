BCA president Harshvardhan inaugurates Bihar-Baroda Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy clash in Rajgir

Rajgir, Oct 28 (IANS) Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harshvardhan inaugurated the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy Elite Group encounter between Bihar U-23 and Baroda U-23 at the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, marking another step in the state’s efforts to expand its presence on India’s domestic cricket circuit.

The four-day fixture brings together the two sides in the Under-23 competition, which serves as an important platform for emerging cricketers to develop their skills in red-ball cricket. The inauguration also highlighted Bihar’s efforts to provide young players with opportunities to compete at a higher level while strengthening the state’s cricketing infrastructure.

During the occasion, Harshvardhan felicitated members of Baroda’s support staff by presenting them with bouquets, shawls and mementoes on behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association. Officials and office-bearers of the BCA and the Nalanda District Cricket Association were also present.

The hosting of a tournament fixture of this stature at Rajgir International Cricket Stadium reflects the growing importance of venues in Bihar in facilitating domestic cricket. The association continues to focus on creating opportunities for local talent, improving access to competitive matches and encouraging the development of the game across the state.

The opening day also saw Baroda U-23 dismissed for 175 in their first innings. Deep Patel top-scored with 48, while Keyur Kale contributed 31 and Ayush added 22.

Bihar’s Suman Kumar led the bowling effort with 4/43 in 16 overs, including a maiden. Rahul and Vasudev claimed two wickets each, while Sudhanshu and Prashant took one apiece.

In response, Bihar reached 75/4 from 26 overs at stumps, trailing by 100 runs with six wickets remaining.

Beyond the on-field contest, the fixture provides an opportunity to promote cricket in Nalanda and showcase Rajgir as a venue for competitive domestic matches. The BCA remains focused on nurturing young cricketers and expanding the sport’s reach across Bihar through participation in national-level tournaments.

Play will resume on Thursday, with Bihar seeking to close the gap and strengthen their position in the first-innings battle.

--IANS

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