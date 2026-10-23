Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany collapses after training session, taken to hospital

Munich, Oct 23 (IANS) Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany collapsed after a training session in Munich on Friday and was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance, with the club confirming that he would remain under medical care for further examinations.

“Vincent Kompany had to seek medical treatment on Friday after collapsing during training for FC Bayern’s amateurs. The first-team coach had been watching the second team’s session. Kompany will undergo a thorough examination in the hospital and remain in medical care. For the time being, his coaching staff will manage training and match operations,” Bayern said in a statement.

The incident comes days after Kompany complained of pain in his leg and hip ahead of Bayern’s UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal on Wednesday. The discomfort was believed to be linked to a virus he had been suffering from.

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks had addressed the media at the pre-match press conference in Kompany’s place, explaining that the manager needed time to recover.

“It’s just a virus. The doctors, the experts, know way more than I do,” Danks had said.

“The most important thing we’ve just encouraged is that he rests, he takes the time he needs, whatever that may be, however long that may be. Whether that’s tomorrow or whether that’s two, three days, I don’t know at this moment. Getting Vince to rest is a challenge,” he said.

Despite his illness, Kompany was on the bench for Bayern’s match against RB Leipzig on Saturday. However, he appeared subdued and remained seated during the game.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl had also indicated that the manager was struggling physically, revealing that he needed assistance to climb the stairs and had been suffering from the virus.

Kompany’s coaching staff will oversee training and match operations while he remains in hospital. The club has said that he will undergo further medical examinations, but no additional details about his condition or the expected duration of his absence have been announced.

--IANS

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