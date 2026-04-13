Al-Qaeda-linked Base Movement resurfaces, agencies step up watch in South India

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Indian security agencies are closely monitoring signs of a possible resurgence of the Base Movement in South India, a group linked to Al-Qaeda. The outfit was active during 2015–16 and had carried out low-intensity blasts, largely targeting the judiciary and police.

An official has said that several members of the group remain active online and are now attempting to regroup, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Recent intelligence inputs indicate that individuals who had earlier evaded arrest have resumed communication, with an initial focus on building an online propaganda network directed against the Indian State.

“They are attempting to build traction and expand their base,” an official said.

Notably, there has been no call for immediate ground-level action. The members appear to be operating largely online, focusing on messaging and outreach. Officials attribute this to two factors: the need to avoid detection and a calculated emphasis on propaganda and radicalisation at this stage.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the timing of this renewed activity is significant, as it coincides with indications that Al-Ummah is seeking to step up its operations in South India.

This group was responsible for the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts, which had targeted a rally of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader L. K. Advani.

According to the security officials, Al-Ummah’s revival efforts are being led by Farhatullah Ghauri, believed to be operating from Pakistan. Its current campaign centres on the slogan, “let us pledge to rebuild the Babri Masjid.”

Investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the past had established links between Al-Ummah and the Base Movement, with both groups following similar operational patterns.

While Al-Ummah’s messaging is centred on communal issues, including the Babri Masjid, the Base Movement appears to be reviving its earlier focus on institutions such as the judiciary and the police, as well as issues linked to Afzal Guru, Abdul Nassr Madani, and Kashmiri Muslims.

The Base Movement is seeking to draw youth into these issues and push them towards street protests that could turn violent. Officials say the emphasis, at present, is less on attacks involving weapons and more on sustained propaganda aimed at mobilising young people.

Another official indicated that, based on current inputs, Al-Ummah and the Base Movement are likely to operate independently this time.

While their agendas differ, officials believe the Base Movement’s approach could be more disruptive. “It appears to be aimed at triggering unrest through youth mobilisation, drawing from the recent developments seen in countries such as Bangladesh and Nepal,” the official said.

However, officials point out that the Base Movement is not aiming for a pan-India push at this stage. Its immediate focus is on the southern region, with particular attention on Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The Base Movement is likely to focus on college students as part of its outreach. Officials say multiple online groups are being created where members can share content and draw in young people. Students, often driven by strong views on public issues, may be more susceptible to such messaging. This, officials note, explains the group’s efforts to engage with campuses and students.

--IANS

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