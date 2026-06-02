June 02, 2026 10:34 AM हिंदी

Committed to supporting state's growth trajectory: PM Modi on Telangana Statehood Day

Committed to supporting state's growth trajectory: PM Modi on Telangana Statehood Day

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the Statehood Day and reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting the state's growth trajectory in realising the resolution of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Telangana Statehood Day is celebrated annually on June 2 to mark the official creation of the state. Established on June 2, 2014, it became India's 29th state after being carved out of the northwestern region of Andhra Pradesh.

The establishment of the state marked the peak of a decades-long democratic movement focused on preserving the region's cultural identity, fostering economic development, and ensuring self-governance.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to the people of Telangana on the special occasion of Telangana Statehood Day. The people of Telangana are known for their spirit of innovation and enterprise. The state is known for its glorious culture and history...one of courage and determination."

"The Central Government is committed to supporting Telangana's growth trajectory in realising our dream of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for the good health and success of the people of the state," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah, extending greetings to the people of Telangana on their statehood day, said, "May the state, distinguished with the vibrant culture and entrepreneurial spirit of its people, achieve heights of progress and prosperity, enhancing India's pride."

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also took to X and wished the people on the occasion.

"Every year… Remembering yesterday's sacrifices… Reviewing tomorrow's goals… An emotional context… June 2. Heartfelt wishes to all people on the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations," Reddy said in a post on X.

Telangana Statehood Day is a public holiday across all 33 districts of the state. The main official celebrations typically feature the Chief Minister hoisting the national flag at the Secunderabad Parade Ground.

--IANS

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