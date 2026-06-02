June 02, 2026 10:35 AM हिंदी

Prateik Smita Patil shares BTS footage of playing an ‘alien supervillain’

Prateik Smita Patil shares BTS footage of playing an ‘alien supervillain’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Prateik Smita Patil has shared a handful of glimpses of himself as an “alien supervillain” from his latest release, “The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman” starring Jackie Shroff.

Prateik shared a string of videos and pictures from the sets of “The Great Grand Superhero - Aliens Ka Aagman”, where he is seen working on a blue screen for effects and performing stunts.

He wrote as the caption: “behind the scenes footage of playing an alien supervillain in the cutest superhero film! produced by @zeestudiosofficial starring the one & only @apnabhidu written directed & co-produced by the very talented & passionate @manish.saini035 go watch this little gem with your kiddos ‘THE GREAT GRAND SUPERHERO ALIENS KA AAGMAN’ in cinemas now (sic).”

Directed by National Award-winner Manish Saini, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Prateik, Bhagyashree, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh.

The film is set in a world where a child's imagination takes the grandfather-grandson relationship to another level with a unique thrill of aliens!

The son of late star Smita Patel in May 22 had shared a peek into the prep for his action sequence. He posted a reel video of himself stretching, practicing sword moves, and rehearsing an action sequence for the film.

He wrote in the caption section: “There ain’t never no SUPERHEROES without the SUPERVILLAINS. BTS SUPERVILLAIN action sequence prep. in cinemas may 29th.”

Talking about his journey in acting, Prateik, made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh.

He was then seen in films such as Dum Maaro Dum, Aarakshan, Dhobi Ghat, My Friend Pinto, Baaghi 2, Chhichhore and Sikandar. He was last seen on the big screen in HIT: The Third Case starring Nani.

--IANS

dc/

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