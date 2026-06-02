Ileana D’Cruz turns baker for ‘best papa-in-law’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz channeled her inner baker to bake a chocolate cake for her father-in-law’s birthday.

Ileana took to her stories section, where she first posted a picture of her father-in-law and wrote: “ Had to make a birthday cake for the best papa-in-law.”

She then shared a glimpse of the handmade cake, which was dripping with chocolate and decorated with strawberries.

For the caption, she wrote: “Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate.”

Ileana married her beau, Michael Dolan, in 2023. They welcomed their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, in the same year. In 2025, she gave birth to her second son, whom they named Keanu Rafe Dolan.

The 39-year-old actress, who made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu, has worked in films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban.

The actress branched out to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barf! She was then seen in box-office successes such as Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Mubarakan, Pagalpanti, The Bigg Bull, and the crime thrillers Rustom and Raid.

She was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar by Shirsha Guha. The also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The story centers on a married couple navigating emotional distance and extramarital attractions, leading to moments of reckoning and rediscovery.

An avid user of social media, the actress often shares insights into her life. She recently shared a peek into some alone time with her husband.

She shared a series of moments from her romantic day, highlighting how she felt “incredibly loved” and grateful for her family’s support system.

Opening up about the same, Ileana wrote, “Had a beautiful day and felt incredibly loved thanks to my darling husband and our 2 little boys.”

In another heartfelt note, she acknowledged her in-laws’ role in giving her a breather, writing, “Saw some cute little dudes and got to spend time with my main man thanks to my lovely mama and papa in law babysitting our little munchkins.”

--IANS

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