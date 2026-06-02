Jessica Alba on celebrating daughter Honor’s graduation: A full-circle moment

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Jessica Alba is celebrating a major milestone in her daughter Honor’s life as she graduated.

Alba shared a few glimpses on Instagram from Honor’s graduation weekend surrounded by family and close friends, the actress described the occasion as a “full-circle moment” and expressed pride in the young woman Honor has become.

“What a weekend celebrating our Honorcita. Surrounded by our fam and chosen family, who have loved and supported you over the years, felt like such a full-circle moment,” she wrote in the caption.

She added: “We are endlessly proud of the young woman you’ve become and constantly in awe of the way you move through the world - with kindness, confidence, curiosity, and heart.So to our graduate Honorcita - we love you so much. The best is yet to come my sweet angel…”

The actress, on May 30, said that her “heart aches with pride” as she talked about her daughter’s journey of watching her little girl grow into a young woman.

Sharing a string of images from the graduation ceremony on Instagram, Alba wrote: “My baby girl graduated yesterday and my heart aches with pride. To my Honorcita - It feels like yesterday I was holding you in my arms, and in the blink of an eye, you’re standing here ready for your next chapter.”

The 45-year-old actress said that when she closes her eyes, she can “still see the little girl who wanted one more bedtime song, one more story, and endless cuddles. And now, you’re graduating.”

“Honor, what I’ve always admired most about you is that you’ve never been afraid to be exactly who you are. You never followed the crowd, never settled for who others expected you to be, and never stopped chasing what felt true to you.”

“You move through the world with conviction, curiosity, kindness, and a courage that inspires everyone around you. Watching you grow into the young woman you are today has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. To say I’m proud of you is an understatement,” said Alba.

Alba added: “Time is fleeting. Time is sacred. And every moment of being your mom has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. Congratulations, baby girl. I love you forever and always.”

--IANS

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