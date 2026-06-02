Jackie Shroff remembers Raj Kapoor on his 38th death anniversary

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to the legendary showman of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor, on his 38th death anniversary on June 2.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a monochrome portrait of the cinema icon and also remembered him with a heartfelt note.

The picture featured a young Raj Kapoor dressed in a sharp suit and patterned tie. Sharing the picture, Jackie wrote, “Fondly remembering Raj Kapoor ji on his death anniversary.”

Talking about Raj Kapoor, he is often referred to as the “Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema,” and left an indelible mark on Indian filmmaking as an actor, director, and producer.

For the uninitiated, Raj Kapoor was born to legendary actor Prithviraj Kapoor on 14 December, 1924.

Raj Kapoor carried forward the Kapoor family's rich artistic legacy in Bollywood and went on to become one of the most influential figures in the history of Indian cinema.

He made his debut as a leading man with ‘Neel Kamal’ and later established his own banner, RK Films. Some of his most celebrated films include ‘Awaara’, ‘Shree 420’, ,’Sangam’, ‘Mera Naam Joker’, ‘Bobby’ and ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’.

The Kapoor family remains one of Bollywood's most influential dynasties. Raj Kapoor's brothers, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor, also enjoyed illustrious careers in films.

Raj Kapoor's legacy was carried forward by his sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

The family's cinematic influence continues through the next generation with Randhir Kapoor's daughters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan as leading stars of Hindi cinema, while Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor emerging as one of Bollywood's biggest stars.

For the uninitiated, Raj Kapoor passed away on June 2 1988.

–IANS

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