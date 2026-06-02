June 02, 2026 10:35 AM हिंदी

India, South Africa explore cooperation and collaboration in MSME sector

India, South Africa explore cooperation and collaboration in MSME sector

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) India and South Africa explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the MSME sector, recognising its vital role in economic growth, employment generation, and inclusive development, the government has said.

According to an official statement, both sides discussed potential areas of cooperation, including enhancing access to finance, promoting enterprise formalisation, accelerating digitalisation, strengthening entrepreneurship and skilling in MSME development.

The meeting was held in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), led by MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, with a delegation from South Africa led by Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Tembisa Ndabeni.

The meeting reflected shared commitment of India and South Africa to deepen bilateral engagement and foster a supportive ecosystem for the growth and competitiveness of MSMEs in both countries, the statement added.

Meanwhile, there is a need for a multi-pronged approach to bridge the technology divide through greater digital inclusion, stronger innovation capabilities, and improved technology readiness of MSMEs to support their integration into regional and global value chains.

This was conveyed at the second ‘SME Working Group Meeting’ by the Ministry of MSME under the ‘BRICS Partnership on the New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR)' here. The meeting saw active participation from BRICS Member Countries and provided a platform for sharing experiences and best practices, while underscoring the role of MSMEs in economic growth, employment generation, innovation, and inclusive development.

“Discussions highlighted the need for a multi-pronged approach to bridge the technology divide through greater digital inclusion, stronger innovation capabilities, and improved technology readiness of MSMEs to support their integration into regional and global value chains,” according to an earlier statement.

The meet also reiterated the importance of deeper collaboration among BRICS economies in technology access, innovation ecosystems, and skills development for MSMEs.

The deliberations enabled valuable policy exchange among countries facing similar developmental challenges and reinforced the shared commitment to building resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive MSME sectors across BRICS economies.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Mick Jagger says he’d love to go on tour with The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger says he’d love to go on tour with The Rolling Stones

Shehnaaz Gill reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s her favourite cricketer

Shehnaaz Gill reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s her favourite cricketer

Govt set to revise WPI base year, launch Producer Price Index

Govt set to revise WPI base year, launch Producer Price Index

Norway Chess: Praggnannandha, Gukesh win; Divya beats Humpy in Rd-7

Norway Chess: Praggnannandha, Gukesh win; Divya beats Humpy in Rd-7

Adithya Menon: Playing Skeletor in 'He Man and the Masters of the Universe' has been an absolute joy ride for me (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Adithya Menon: Playing Skeletor in 'He Man and the Masters of the Universe' has been an absolute joy ride for me

Ankita Lokhande celebrates her ‘Nani’s 84th birthday, reveals she lives independently despite paralysis

Ankita Lokhande celebrates her ‘Nani’s 84th birthday, reveals she lives independently despite paralysis

Priyanka Mohan appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism (Photo Credit: Priyanka Mohan/Instagram)

Priyanka Mohan appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism

French Open: Arnaldi stuns Taifoe in five-set thriller to reach maiden Grand Slam QF

French Open: Arnaldi stuns Taifoe in five-set thriller to reach maiden Grand Slam QF

Sonam Khan recalls Shashi Kapoor urging her to ditch a bodysuit for a bathtub scene in Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘Ajooba’

Sonam Khan recalls Shashi Kapoor urging her to ditch a bodysuit for a bathtub scene in Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘Ajooba’

Indian equity markets open lower amid geopolitical tensions, monsoon worries

Indian equity markets open lower amid geopolitical tensions, monsoon worries