June 20, 2026 1:47 PM हिंदी

Barun Sobti reveals his love story with wife Pashmeen to Farah Khan

Barun Sobti reveals his love story with wife Pashmeen to Farah Khan

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Barun Sobti recently opened up about his love story with wife Pashmeen Manchanda during an appearance on Farah Khan’s cooking vlog.

The ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ actor shared heartfelt details about their journey from friendship to marriage. When Farah Khan asked where they first met, Pashmeen revealed that they were school buddies. “We're school buddies. We've known each other since.”

Farah also asked Pashmeen whether Barun was already an actor or if it came as a surprise when he proposed marriage. To this, the star wife said, “He had just gotten his marriage. We've also had a long distance relationship. So, I was away. I was in Australia. I'd gone there to study. And I was working and everything. And he had gotten his first show then. So he was in Bombay. I was actually working in a call center in Delhi.” He was here. And he had gotten his first show. Then he got Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, which was a show on Sony. It did really well. And it got quite popular. And he got quite... Till then, you were in Melbourne. I was still there. And I literally came a month before we were getting married. But I had come in between. And that's when he said, let me meet your parents.”

Speaking about their kids, Pashmeen mentioned, "We have two kids; we have a daughter. She's almost 7. We have a son who's 3.”

For the unversed, Barun Sobti tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Pashmeen, on December 12, 2010, in an intimate ceremony held at a gurudwara. The couple’s love story began during their school days. Pashmeen, who initially studied in an all-girls school, later joined a co-educational school in class 9, where she met Barun.

On the work front, Barun Sobti made his television debut in 2009 with “Shraddha.” He also appeared in the medical drama “Dill Mill Gayye.” Later, he was featured in “Baat Hamari Pakki Hai” as Shravan Jaiswal, a spoiled young man, a role that gained him popularity. However, it was “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon,” in which he portrayed Arnav Singh Raizada, that turned him into a household name.

--IANS

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