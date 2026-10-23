October 24, 2026 12:50 AM हिंदी

Barcelona defender Kounde fails to train just two days ahead of 'Clasico'

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde fails to train just two days ahead of 'Clasico' clash with Real Madrid on Sunday. Photo credit: Barcelona FC

Madrid, Oct 23 (IANS) FC Barcelona look almost certain to be without defender Jules Kounde for Sunday's vital La Liga game at home to arch-rival Real Madrid after the Frenchman failed to train with his teammates on Friday.

Kounde sprained his ankle in last Saturday's 5-2 win away to Betis, and although he missed Tuesday's Champions League defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain, there had been hopes he could recover in time for Sunday's match, in which Barcelona will look to extend their six-point lead over their historic rival.

However, Kounde's failure to train with the group on Friday, as he worked with a physiotherapist in the gym, means he is now highly unlikely to be available for Sunday's game.

His injury comes at a bad time for Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, who also lost Eric Garcia to a thigh injury last Saturday, with the Spain international expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks. Andreas Christensen is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Flick called up B-team defender Alex Campos, who travelled to Paris with the squad this week, to Friday's training session, along with B-team midfielders Orian Goren and Ebrima Tunkara.

The Barcelona coach has several options to replace Kounde on Sunday, with 19-year-old Xavi Espart the most likely candidate to fill in at right-back. Alternatively, Flick could move Joao Cancelo from left-back to right-back and bring Alejandro Balde into the starting lineup on the left.

Espart made his first-team debut last season and was an unused substitute when Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 in May to clinch the league title. He has since established himself as a regular member of coach Hansi Flick's squad.

The teenager's versatility, which allows him to operate at either fullback position and contribute in attack, has helped him earn more playing time. He also scored his first Champions League goal in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, reports Xinhua.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo in an interview published Thursday, the Barcelona academy graduate acknowledged the intensity of the challenge awaiting him.

"The truth is it will be a war," Espart said, insisting that his side would hold nothing back.

"We will go all out; it's a Clasico. You always have to give one hundred percent, and now we have the opportunity to move further ahead in points, so we will fight to the death," he added.

If selected, Espart could face a difficult assignment against Real Madrid's Yan Diomande, who scored a spectacular volley in Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Tough games for Manchester City and Liverpool in Premier League. Photo credit: @Manchester City/X

Tough games for Manchester City and Liverpool in Premier League

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde fails to train just two days ahead of 'Clasico' clash with Real Madrid on Sunday. Photo credit: Barcelona FC

Barcelona defender Kounde fails to train just two days ahead of 'Clasico'

Yuvraj Walmiki’s hat-trick sinks Sanskardhani Strikers; Chakradhar Champions go to top in the Chhattisgarh Hockey League (CHL) in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: CHL

CHL 2026: Yuvraj Walmiki’s hat-trick sinks Sanskardhani Strikers; Chakradhar Champions go to top

India committed to people-centric healthcare partnership with Naoero: MoS Margherita

India committed to people-centric healthcare partnership with Naoero: MoS Margherita

Cong gears up for INDIA bloc mega rally against ‘vote theft'; Venugopal meets UP, Haryana leaders

Cong gears up for INDIA bloc mega rally against ‘vote theft'; Venugopal meets UP, Haryana leaders

Indian teams stamp authority in opening games in their opening matches of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: Commonwealth Kabaddi

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Indian teams stamp authority in opening games (Ld)

Trump dismisses midterm backlash warning

Trump dismisses midterm backlash warning

Abinaya Rajarajan, Neil Samraj improve 100m records in the 41st National Junior Athletics Championships 2026, which got underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: AFI

National Jr Athletics: Abinaya Rajarajan, Neil Samraj improve 100m records

BJP accuses AAP of diversionary tactics over SIR proposal in Punjab Assembly

BJP accuses AAP of diversionary tactics over SIR proposal in Punjab Assembly

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany collapses after training session, taken to hospital in Munich. Photo credit: @BayernMunich/X

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany collapses after training session, taken to hospital