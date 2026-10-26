Barcelona defender Espart sidelined for seven weeks due to injury

Madrid, Oct 26 (IANS) FC Barcelona have suffered another injury setback, with the club confirming on Monday that defender Xavi Espart will be sidelined for around seven weeks after injuring his ankle in Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid.

"Tests carried out have confirmed that Xavi Espart is suffering from an injury to the syndesmosis joint in his right ankle due to a collision with an opposing player in the game against Real Madrid. The player will be out for around seven weeks," the club said in a statement on its official website on Monday.

The 19-year-old signed a new contract extension earlier in October after making an impressive start to the season, featuring on both sides of Barcelona's defense.

Espart was caught by a heavy challenge from Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni during Sunday's match and was forced off the pitch in the first half.

The 19-year-old defender Espart had prepared for the baptism by fire when he made his Clasico debut on Sunday. Espart had made his first-team debut last season and was an unused substitute when Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 in May to clinch the league title. He has since established himself as a regular member of coach Hansi Flick's squad.

The teenager's versatility, which allows him to operate at either fullback position and contribute in attack, has helped him earn more playing time. He also scored his first Champions League goal in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, reports Xinhua.

With Eric Garcia sidelined by a muscle injury, Jules Kounde doubtful with an ankle sprain, and Andreas Christensen also injured, Espart rose in contention to start Sunday's potentially pivotal encounter.

But in the end, his first Clasico ended in disappointment as Espart suffered an injury and is now facing a lengthy break. After injuring his ankle on Sunday, Espart will be sidelined for around seven weeks and will have to fight again for his spot in the first team.

--IANS

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