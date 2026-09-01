Barcelona complete Gabriel Jesus signing, Villa rope in Mbaye and Harwood-Bellis

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Spanish club Barcelona have completed the signing of forward Gabriel Jesus from English Premier League champions Arsenal in a permanent move as the transfer window nears its end.

The forward joins the Spanish league after having been with the Gunners from 2022 onwards. During this time, he scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in the 123 matches he played.

"Arsenal and FC Barcelona reach an agreement for the striker to become a blaugrana until 30 June 2029," Barcelona FC confirmed in a statement.

Jesus was expected to leave Arsenal after he was not training with the squad. Manager Mikel Arteta was asked whether that meant he would leave the squad, to which Arteta said, "Personal situations, whatever they are, I think it's clear."

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have confirmed the signings of winger Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain and centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton on the transfer window deadline.

The Senegalese winger arrived for a sum of GBP 47m, while Harwood-Bellis could get GBP 29m for the deal. Villa confirmed that the English centre-back will wear the No.4 jersey.

"The England international joined on Transfer Deadline Day from Southampton, where he wore the number six during his time as a Saint. And in his new chapter as a Villan, the defender will sport the number most recently worn by Ezri Konsa before his departure to Arsenal," Villa said in a statement.

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain. The Senegal international, a bright and exciting young prospect who scored for his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, joins on a permanent transfer," Aston Villa said on Mbaye.

"After making his PSG debut as a 16-year-old, the winger would go on to win two UEFA Champions League titles, two Ligue 1 titles, a French Cup and two UEFA Super Cups. He has been capped 15 times by his country and, by scoring at the recent World Cup, became the youngest African player to score in a final in the tournament’s history," the club added.

--IANS

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