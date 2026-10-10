October 11, 2026 1:43 AM हिंदी

Bangladesh’s NCP convenor, whose leader threatened India’s Northeast, backs CJP protests

Bangladesh’s NCP convenor, whose leader threatened India’s Northeast, backs CJP protests

Dhaka, Oct 10 (IANS) Bangladesh’s National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam, whose party has allied with the radical Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami and one of whose leaders had reportedly threatened to capture India’s ‘Seven Sisters’ and the Siliguri Corridor, on Saturday weighed in on India’s internal affairs, backing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests.

Nahid, whose party’s leaders were at the forefront of the violent unrest that led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024, issued a statement from Dhaka claiming solidarity with protesters in India over “electoral accountability”.

He went on to claim that “no society is truly democratic while minorities live in fear”, even as Bangladesh has witnessed repeated attacks on its Hindu minority.

In December 2025, Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu youth who worked in a garment factory in Bangladesh, was dragged into the streets, brutally thrashed to death by a frenzied mob, and then his lifeless body was set ablaze after being tied to a tree in Mymensingh.

He was accused of blasphemy by a coworker, following which the murderous mob, comprising radicals and extremist elements, barged into the factory, dragged him to the streets and killed him ruthlessly.

NCP leaders have also been accused of making anti-India remarks.

In December 2025, Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) President Suraj Debbarma, who led protests near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, had said that NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government and other leaders of that country have been continuously making baseless and manufactured “anti-India” comments and encouraging activities hostile to India.

Debbarma had said that protests and demonstrations had been held in front of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and at other places in Bangladesh, where participants allegedly raised “anti-India” slogans.

“NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah earlier this week reportedly claimed that they would capture India’s ‘Seven Sisters’ and the Siliguri Corridor and make the region part of their country,” he had added.

--IANS

ksk/uk

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