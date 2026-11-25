New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district in Saudi Arabia, allegedly carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels, and confirmed that two Indian nationals were among those injured in the incident.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the November 24 attack and expressed concern over continued strikes targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

"We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the MEA said.

The Ministry confirmed that two Indians were injured in the attack and said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was extending all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

"These attacks seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks," the statement added.

Reiterating India's support for Saudi Arabia, the MEA said it stood in solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom and reaffirmed its support for safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We also reiterate our firm solidarity with the people and Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirm our unwavering support to the Kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security and safety of its citizens and residents," it said.

The Ministry also expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that two Indian nationals had sustained injuries in the attack on Tuesday and said it was ascertaining further details.

"It is learnt that two Indian nationals have sustained injuries in the attack in Riyadh today. The Embassy is ascertaining further details. All possible assistance will be extended to the injured persons and their families," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that one of the towers in Riyadh's financial district had been subjected to what it described as a "cowardly terrorist attack".

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said in a statement on X that the relevant authorities were responding at the site.

However, the coalition's statement did not provide details about the nature of the attack or identify those responsible. It also did not mention any casualties or material damage.

--IANS

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