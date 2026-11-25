London, Nov 25 (IANS) Arsenal missed the opportunity to strengthen their position in the UEFA Champions League standings after being held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Dortmund in their league-phase encounter, with the visitors recovering from a first-half deficit to take a point.

Viktor Gyokeres put Mikel Arteta’s side ahead with an impressive strike before the break, but Maximilian Beier restored parity shortly after the restart as Dortmund produced a much-improved second-half display.

Arteta made six alterations to his starting XI following the weekend’s draw against Newcastle United, handing Gyokeres a place in the attack. The Swedish forward justified his inclusion by breaking the deadlock with a spectacular effort from outside the penalty area, sending the ball looping beyond goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Arsenal looked firmly in control after the opener and created several chances to extend their lead. Christos Tzolis, Noni Madueke and Declan Rice all threatened the Dortmund defence, but the hosts were unable to convert their promising spells into another goal.

That failure to establish a more comfortable cushion proved costly as Dortmund emerged with greater attacking purpose after half-time.

The equaliser arrived in the 55th minute, with centre-back Joane Gadou playing a decisive role in the move. Carrying possession forward from deep inside his own half, Gadou advanced into Arsenal territory before setting up Beier, who finished clinically into the corner to bring the Bundesliga leaders back into the contest.

Dortmund subsequently threatened to turn the game around completely when Jobe Bellingham found the net from close range. However, Arsenal were spared a second setback as the goal was ruled out for offside.

With victory still within reach, Arteta made three substitutions to inject fresh energy into his attack. The hosts came agonisingly close to regaining the lead when Gyokeres met a delivery inside the six-yard area, but his mistimed header went wide.

Neither side could find a decisive breakthrough in the closing stages, leaving Arsenal frustrated after surrendering their advantage and Dortmund satisfied with a valuable away point.

The draw leaves Arsenal fifth in the Champions League league-phase standings with 11 points from five matches, while Dortmund occupy seventh place with 10 points, keeping both teams firmly in contention for the next stage of the competition.

--IANS

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