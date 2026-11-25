Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor-choreographer Prabhu Deva recently reunited with his former co-star and close friend Rambha in Canada.

The actress shared glimpses of their warm get-together on her social media account. Rambha shared a series of pictures from the gathering, which showed her posing with Prabhu Deva at her home garden, followed by photographs featuring her family.

In one picture, the two former co-stars can be seen smiling together, while another shows Prabhu Deva alongside Rambha, her husband and their children.Rambha wrote, “Prabhu master is here with us. Such a wonderful time spent with him and his family. Happy moments all around #familytime and #friends.”

For the uninitiated, the duo's association dates back to decades in the South Indian film industry, where they shared screen space in films including ‘Kaathala Kaathala’ and ‘VIP’. Their on-screen pairing, particularly their chemistry and dance performances, had earned them a strong fan following during the 1990s.

Rambha, who married Canada-based businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan in 2010, moved to Toronto after her marriage and has largely stayed away from films while focusing on her family. The couple has three children, two daughters and a son.

Rambha, on the professional front, was one of the most popular actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s, with a career spanning more than two decades and over 100 films across multiple Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

She made her debut with the Malayalam film ‘Sargam’ and went on to become a prominent name in South Indian cinema, featuring in films such as ‘Arunachalam’, ‘Ninaithen Vandhai’, ‘Kaathala Kaathala’, ‘Endrendrum Kadhal’, ‘Hitler’, ‘Judwaa’, ‘Bandhan’, ‘Chronic Bachelor’ and ‘Beti No. 1’.

The actress and Prabhu Deva have also remained in touch over the years. Their reunion is not their first meeting after Rambha moved to Canada. In 2018, during the ‘Da-Bangg’ tour in Toronto, Rambha had reunited with Prabhu Deva and many of her other industry friends, and had shared pictures from the meet-up on social media.

–IANS

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