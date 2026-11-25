New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group's India unit is facing allegations of delayed payments to several local vendors with one contractor filing an insolvency petition seeking recovery of about Rs 143 crore ($15.3 million) in dues, according to a report.

As per a Bloomberg report, BCD Emprasa LLP -- which provided dormitory accommodation for employees at Foxconn's Bengaluru facility -- approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Chennai.

It alleged non-payment of rent and utility charges under a contractual arrangement with Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd., the report said.

According to court filings reviewed by Bloomberg, the contractor is seeking approximately Rs 143 crore, including unpaid dues, interest, service charges and damages calculated up to July 8.

The report further said that around half a dozen vendors are facing payment delays from Foxconn's Indian operations -- assembler of iPhones -- with at least four vendors reportedly waiting several months to more than a year for settlement of dues.

Many of them were engaged in construction and infrastructure-related work for the company's Bengaluru facility.

Under an agreement signed in April 2024, BCD Emprasa leased 700 residential units for female employees working at the plant, with rent payable regardless of occupancy and a lock-in period extending through July 2026, according to the filing.

The petition alleges that Foxconn defaulted on invoices due from May 2025 onwards.

In a statement cited by Bloomberg, BCD Emprasa said, "These defaults have caused grave financial prejudice and substantial commercial harm to the company."

It further added that the matter is currently before the NCLT.

Insolvency petitions are frequently used by Indian vendors as a mechanism to recover overdue payments and do not necessarily result in bankruptcy proceedings, according to the report.

However, Foxconn has not issued an official statement and was yet to comment on the report.

--IANS

ag/