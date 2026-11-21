New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Bangladesh must clean up its broken banking system but business oligarchs aligned with the ruling party in Bangladesh have waited 15 years for their turn -- raising fears that cleaning up troubled banks could become a vehicle to reward a new set of cronies, The Economist has warned.

According to the report, large parts of the banking system are on the edge of insolvency, threatening to unravel the country’s decades-long economic success story.

The banking sector’s capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio -- a key measure of net worth -- has fallen to a negative 3.8 per cent.

Private-sector credit growth has dropped from nearly 10 per cent in 2025 to 4.5 per cent this year -- its lowest level in 33 years.

The Economist notes that bad loans are concentrated in Islamic banks and state-owned lenders.

The report also notes that the official jump in non-performing loans to 33 per cent “partly reflects greater transparency rather than sudden deterioration”.

Bangladesh Bank has injected $6.2 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) in emergency liquidity support, Moody’s estimates the sector requires recapitalisation worth 10 per cent of GDP over several years.

The report also flags early policy concerns under the new administration.

In June, the BNP government introduced interest rescheduling for distressed borrowers and imposed caps on lending rates, preventing banks from pricing risk properly.

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury rejected suggestions that the government was delaying hard reforms, stating it aims to clean up balance sheets while giving viable assets room to recover.

GDP growth for Bangladesh is forecast at just 3.7 per cent this year.

Compounded by energy shortages during the early months of the Iran war and ongoing garment-sector strikes, the World Bank projects Bangladesh’s poverty rate will rise for the third consecutive year in 2026, according to the report.

--IANS

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