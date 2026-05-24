Bangladesh minorities face fear, displacement and land grab pressures: Report

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Minority communities in Bangladesh are facing growing insecurity amid incidents of violence, land encroachment and sustained social intimidation linked to Islamist networks, according to a report, which warned that vulnerable religious groups continue to live under fear in several parts of the country.

The report said Hindu, Buddhist and Christian minorities in Bangladesh are increasingly confronting attacks ranging from vandalism and intimidation to forced displacement, with incidents allegedly forming part of a wider pattern aimed at weakening their presence in local communities and forcing them off ancestral land.

It noted that such incidents have surfaced repeatedly across districts over the years, often during periods of political unrest or after rumours related to blasphemy or religious tensions, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty for minority families.

According to Eurasia Review, in an opinion piece by Ashu Mann, violence against minorities in Bangladesh is not limited to isolated communal flare-ups but reflects a deeper and more organised pattern of coercion.

The article said homes, shops, temples, and monasteries belonging to minority communities have frequently been targeted, leaving many residents feeling unsafe and increasingly vulnerable.

The report said that a major underlying factor behind these incidents is land. It alleged that organised intimidation and communal violence are often used as pressure tactics to force minority families to abandon valuable land and property, which is then occupied or transferred illegally.

The op-ed described this as a long-term pattern that has steadily eroded both economic security and community confidence among minorities in several regions.

The Eurasia Review commentary also pointed to attacks on religious places as having a severe psychological impact. Beyond physical destruction, it said assaults on temples and monasteries have damaged the sense of security among communities and reinforced fears over religious freedom and equal citizenship.

Citing past incidents of communal violence, the article noted that several attacks had altered local demographics and affected social relations at the grassroots level, with many families reportedly choosing migration over continued uncertainty.

The piece also said that Bangladesh's minority population, especially Hindus, has declined sharply over the decades. It linked that decline to repeated cycles of insecurity, targeted violence, and the absence of adequate safeguards to protect vulnerable communities.

For India, this is not merely a human-rights concern but a strategic one. The documented hostility of Jamaat-e-Islami to secular norms and minorities, combined with its longstanding ideological links to Pakistan, raises serious concerns that Bangladesh could become a more permissive environment for extremist networks.

The report also raised concerns over alleged ideological and operational links between Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan-backed Islamist networks, warning that the trend could deepen radicalisation and weaken Bangladesh's pluralistic traditions.

It concluded that the issue extends beyond Bangladesh's domestic politics and carries wider strategic implications for South Asia, stressing that protecting minority rights, ensuring justice and preserving communal harmony remain essential for long-term peace and regional stability.

--IANS

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