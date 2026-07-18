July 18, 2026 5:36 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh faces fresh economic challenges after LDC graduation: Report

Bangladesh acknowledges LDC graduation could strain economy: Report

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Bangladeshi government acknowledged that the country’s graduation from the United Nations’ Least Developed Country (LDC) category this year could worsen an already fragile economy, a new report has said.

Due to high inflation, falling exports, and rising energy and fertiliser bills over the Middle East crisis, Bangladesh has asked for a three‑year extension to prepare for the loss of trade preferences, the report from Bangladesh-based The Daily Star said, citing a finance ministry document.

The government prepared the document ahead of the meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) next week. The graduation would remove International Support Measures (ISMs) that have been critical to exports and pharmaceuticals, deepening economic vulnerability.

The report said that a team, led by Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, is already in New York to persuade other nations to support Bangladesh’s bid to extend its graduation schedule.

Further, the country is also facing export losses after signing of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) between Bangladesh’s competitors and the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) is also conducting investigations on Bangladesh that could lead to restricting imports of products made with child and forced labour through additional duties.

The UN Committee for Development Policy (CDP) had earlier recommended approving Bangladesh’s request to defer its graduation from the least-developed country (LDC) category from November 2026 to November 2029. The recommendation now awaits formal ratification by the UN General Assembly.

“The finance ministry said investor confidence has weakened due to political instability in recent years and will take time to restore,” the report noted.

The ministry also acknowledged the need for more time to conclude FTA negotiations with trading partners to reduce the risks of losing preferential market access.

"Bangladesh’s economy, which grew over 6 per cent annually in the five years before 2021, has since slowed. Inflation has remained above 8 percent since 2022, while poverty is projected to rise in 2025, pushing more people into extreme poverty," the report noted.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

APEDA facilitates first export of J&K’s Areko cherries, Scentrose plums to Singapore

APEDA facilitates first export of J&K’s Areko cherries, Scentrose plums to Singapore

Gender inequality, economic hardship fuels human trafficking in Bangladesh: Report (File image)

Gender inequality, economic hardship fuels human trafficking in Bangladesh: Report

Moving in the right direction, says coach Frederic Soyez, as Indian junior men’s hockey team concludes Belgium tour. Photo credit: Hockey India

Moving in the right direction, says coach Soyez, as Indian junior men’s hockey team concludes Belgium tour

‘Saiyaara’ row: YRF says title track wasn’t solely composed by Tanishk Bagchi, royalties disbursed equally to 3 composers

‘Saiyaara’ row: YRF says title track wasn’t solely composed by Tanishk Bagchi, royalties disbursed equally to 3 composers

China's growing vulnerabilities pose fresh risks for Europe: Report

China's growing vulnerabilities pose fresh risks for Europe: Report

Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation ideals under strain amid concerns over democratic governance (File image)

Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation ideals under strain amid concerns over democratic governance

IRGC claims attacks on US base, assets in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain (File Image)

IRGC claims attacks on US base, assets in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain

‘Saiyaara’ music composer Tanishk Bagchi accuses YRF of non-payment of dues for film's title track

‘Saiyaara’ music composer Tanishk Bagchi accuses YRF of non-payment of dues for film's title track

Bangladesh acknowledges LDC graduation could strain economy: Report

Bangladesh faces fresh economic challenges after LDC graduation: Report

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to be flag bearers at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain to be flag bearers at Glasgow Commonwealth