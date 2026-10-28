Ballot papers, zero seats: Congress’ MLC rout raises hard questions

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Twenty-eight MLC seats went to the polls through ballot papers, yet the Congress failed to win a single seat, raising fresh and hard questions about the party’s electoral credibility and organisational strength.

The outcome has also handed the BJP a potent political counter to Congress’ persistent allegations against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The setback is particularly striking in Karnataka, where the Congress lost all four MLC contests it fought, including the seat of a sitting member. The defeat has raised uncomfortable questions about the party’s ability to mobilise its support base despite being in power in the state.

The broader MLC elections across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka have produced results that are nothing short of a major jolt to Congress ahead of the proposed November 1 rally of the INDIA bloc against EVM and “vote chori”.

The grand old party’s inability to secure a victory has renewed questions about its organisational strength, electoral strategy and credibility among voters.

Political observers argue that the Karnataka outcome is particularly damaging. Congress is in power in the state, and the elections represented an opportunity to demonstrate that its government’s political influence extends beyond the Assembly.

Losing all four seats, including one held by a sitting member, raises uncomfortable questions about coordination, candidate selection and the Congress’ ability to mobilise its support base.

The BJP has seized on the results to challenge Congress’ repeated attempts to find fault with EVMs. The party’s message is that electoral outcomes depend on public support, political credibility and organisational effectiveness, rather than the voting mechanism.

The political optics are unmistakable. Congress has long demanded ‘greater confidence’ in electoral processes. Its inability to convert ballot-paper contests into victories allows the BJP to turn that argument against it.

The larger question is whether Congress will undertake serious organisational introspection or continue to focus primarily on alleged electoral-system flaws, says an analyst.

A political observer said, “Ballot papers do not guarantee victories, just as EVMs do not guarantee defeats.”

“Ultimately, a party must win the confidence of the electorate. For Congress, the real challenge is not explaining why it lost without EVMs, but demonstrating that it can still win,” the analyst added.

--IANS

brt/dan