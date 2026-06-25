June 25, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

Balika Vadhu's Smita Bansal says her career came at cost of motherhood: Couldn’t be there for my daughter’

Balika Vadhu's Smita Bansal says work cost her motherhood: ‘People know me as Anandi’s mom, but I missed being there for my own daughter’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Popular television actress Smita Bansal, best known for portraying the iconic role of Sumitra in Balika Vadhu, recently made an emotional revelation on Rajeev Khandelwal-hosted 'Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar'.

Recalling a deeply personal moment, Smita shared how professional commitments often left her with a sense of absence at home.

Recalling am incident where she deeply felt hurt, Smita revealed, “Once I came back from the shoot, I told my mother that I'll take Stasha and put her to sleep but when Stasha came to me, she refused. She said, I'll sleep with grandmother.”

The actress admitted that while millions knew her for her onscreen portrayal she often couldn't be there for her own daughter. “The whole world called me Anandi's mother, Jagya's mother and I was not available at home for my own daughter. For me it became such a big loss as a mother,” she added

The actress further spoke about the deeper meaning she draws from her body of work, noting that, “Some of the most memorable characters I have portrayed over the years have been women who carried immense strength within them, often without ever speaking about it. Playing these roles made me realise that true strength doesn't always come from grand gestures; sometimes it lies in the quiet sacrifices, unwavering patience, and courage with which women navigate life every single day. It's something I deeply resonate with even today.”

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot in 2002 with director and actor Ankush Mohla. The couple has two daughters, Stasha and Anaagha.

Smita, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades, is popular for her character portrayal as Sumitra in the iconic show Balika Vadhu.

–IANS

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