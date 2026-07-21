Badshah: Tech can recreate anything today but it can't duplicate the emotion

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Rapper Badshah, who is all set to return as the Rap Supremo at the fifth edition of Hustle, says tech can recreate almost anything today but it can't duplicate the emotion, the grit and the truth of an artist.

Speaking about his return, Badshah said: "Tech can recreate almost anything today but it can't duplicate the emotion, the grit and the truth of an artist. That’s the soul of Hustle.”

Hustle 5 unveils Badshah through a fun, tongue-in-cheek film where an AI-generated version confidently claims to be the perfect Rap Supremo, only for the real Badshah to step in with a mic-drop moment: "Prompt se toh nahi ho paega! Hustle 5 guys, let's keep it real."

“I'm thrilled to return to the Hustle 5 stage to discover the next generation of fearless, culturally true voices.Main milunga aapko Hustle 5 ke stage par!” he added.

Hustle 5 starts on August 8 on JioHotstar and MTV India.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, is known for his high energy songs and commercial sound. He gained widespread recognition after his 2012 single, "Saturday Saturday", was featured in the soundtrack of the 2014 movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

His notable works in Bollywood films include "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai" from Khoobsurat, "Kar Gayi Chull" from Kapoor and Sons, "Garmi" from Street Dancer 3D, "Naina" from Crew, and "Proper Patola" from Namaste England, among others.

He has also collaborated with international artists such as J Balvin and Tainy for the song "Voodoo". The rapper has appeared as a judge on MTV Hustle, Indian Idol, Dil Hai Hindustani, India's Got Talent, and India's Got Latent.

Badshah made his acting debut in August 2019 in the movie, Khandaani Shafakhana starring Sonakshi Sinha.

--IANS

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