BKTC official booked over Badrinath Temple donation embezzlement

Joshimath (Uttarakhand), July 8 (IANS) A case has been registered at the Badrinath Police Station following a complaint by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) regarding the alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Action has been initiated under Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Trouble has mounted for Pramod Nautiyal, the Personal Assistant posted in the office of the BKTC Chairman. Following a departmental inquiry and his subsequent suspension, the police have now registered an FIR against him.

FIR No. 0006 was registered at the Badrinath Police Station on Wednesday, July 8, based on a written complaint filed by BKTC Temple Officer Yudhveer Pushpwan. The FIR invokes Sections 306 and 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the complaint, the temple committee constituted a three-member inquiry committee after information surfaced on social media on July 2, alleging financial irregularities in the handling of donations at the Badrinath Temple. The preliminary inquiry reportedly found prima facie evidence suggesting that Pramod Nautiyal had allegedly withdrawn temple funds without authorisation between 9 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.

Following the preliminary findings, the BKTC suspended Nautiyal with immediate effect on July 7, stating that allowing him to continue in his position could compromise the fairness and impartiality of the investigation.

With the complaint now formally lodged, the matter has moved beyond a departmental inquiry and entered the stage of a criminal investigation. Police have registered the case and begun their probe.

However, officials clarified that the registration of an FIR does not amount to a confirmation of the allegations. The final determination of guilt or innocence will depend on the outcome of the police investigation and subsequent judicial proceedings.

Meanwhile, not satisfied with the BKTC's initial response to the allegations of donation theft at the Badrinath shrine, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday evening constituted a high-level, three-member committee to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

To ensure an impartial probe, the state government also suspended Pramod Nautiyal, the Personal Assistant posted in the office of the BKTC Chairperson, with immediate effect.

--IANS

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