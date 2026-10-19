Badminton: An Se-young makes history with 47th title at Denmark Open

Odense (Denmark), Oct 19 (IANS) World No. 1 An Se-young of South Korea rallied from 5-11 down in the deciding game to beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-23, 21-14, 21-18 in the Denmark Open final on Sunday, claiming her 47th international title to become the most decorated women's singles player in badminton history.

The 24-year-old South Korean ace moved one title clear of Indonesian legend Susi Susanti after prevailing in a 78-minute final. It was her ninth singles title of the season, improving her record this year to 61 wins and one defeat.

"I want to make a lot of history and break records, but I focus on one match at a time," An said. "That is my motivation."

The milestone was achieved in far from ideal circumstances. An suffered a slip during the second game and admitted she was still assessing the impact afterwards.

“I’m not feeling great. The court conditions were difficult, and I slipped. I will check my condition and talk to my trainer. After that, I will decide what to do,” the Korean told BWF in an interview.

In the deciding game, the slower side of the court helped restore her confidence as she mounted a remarkable comeback.

Despite the physical discomfort, the popular Korean shuttler was all smiles when sharing the support she receives in Denmark. The 24-year-old said the atmosphere and backing from the fans make her feel at home. “Many people are proud of me, Danish fans included. That makes me so happy and makes me enjoy playing. I always feel at home in Denmark. I hope it stays that way.”

In the mixed doubles final, China's Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin beat compatriots Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 to win the title, ending Feng and Huang's bid for a fourth consecutive Denmark Open crown.

France's Alex Lanier became the first Frenchman to win the men's singles title at the tournament, beating home favourite Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-15, 13-21, 21-13.

Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri routed Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-8, 21-11 in the men's doubles final, while Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan beat Japan's Hinata Suzuki and Nao Yamakita 21-18, 21-11 to win the women's doubles title.

--IANS

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