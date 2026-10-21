Babil Khan on scuba diving journey: ‘Getting my Specialty Diver certification feels like another step’

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, son of acclaimed star Irrfan Khan, has shared his love for the ocean and scuba diving, saying that earning his Specialty Diver certification marks another step in his journey of exploring and learning about the underwater world.

“Scuba diving has been such a beautiful way for me to connect with the ocean and experience a world that exists beyond what we see on the surface. Getting my Specialty Diver certification feels like another step in a journey I want to keep exploring, learning and growing through,” Babil told IANS.

He finds being underwater as “humbling.”

“There is something incredibly humbling about being underwater, surrounded by marine life and witnessing the ocean in its own element. It reminds you how much there is to discover and how much we still have to learn about the world around us,” he said.

The actor spoke about protecting the oceans.

“I hope to keep diving deeper, exploring new places and experiencing more of what the ocean has to offer. And in the process, I hope we can all become a little more conscious of the need to protect our oceans and the life they sustain.”

On the acting front, the 27-year-old started as a camera assistant on the Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Single. In 2022, he made his acting debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala alongside Triptii Dimri.

In 2023, he was seen playing Juhi Chawla's son Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan. He was then seen in the web series The Railway Men, a story on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and R. Madhavan.

In May 2025, the “Friday Night Plan” actor had deleted his Instagram profile after he shared a video (later deleted) in which he appeared visibly upset and in tears.

--IANS

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