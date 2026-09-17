Baba Ramdev hails PM Modi's achievements on his birthday, says India's global stature has risen

Haridwar, Sep 17 (IANS) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, highlighted what he described as major achievements of the Narendra Modi government, saying India's fame and global stature have increased significantly.

"Millions of countrymen are wishing respected PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday. People are lighting lamps in their homes, temples and on their rooftops, wishing him a long and prosperous life," Ramdev told reporters.

He said that India has a Prime Minister who respects yoga, Ayurveda, Sanatan Dharma and nationalism and is committed to taking the country to the pinnacle of prosperity while ensuring the welfare of everyone, from the poor to the middle class.

Baba Ramdev listed the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the commitment to building a developed India and India's increased global recognition among the major achievements of Prime Minister Modi's tenure.

He said that there is now a sense of pride in being an Indian across the world and added that the international honours received by Prime Minister Modi also reflect India's growing influence globally.

Baba Ramdev said that during the Narendra Modi government's tenure, initiatives such as 'Nal Se Jal' (Jal Jeevan Mission), Ayushman Bharat, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and housing schemes for the poor have transformed the lives of millions of people.

He cited the provision of around 560 million tap connections, food security for around 800 million people, healthcare coverage for around 440 million people under Ayushman Bharat, the construction of around 120 million toilets and housing for nearly 40 million poor families as major achievements.

He also highlighted the expansion of roads, highways, airports and other infrastructure facilities across the country.

Citing the example of travel between Haridwar and Delhi, Baba Ramdev said that while the journey earlier took around six to eight hours, it can now be completed in around two-and-a-half hours.

Wishing Prime Minister Modi a long and healthy life and continued success in his service to the nation, the Yoga guru added that every citizen must fulfil their responsibility towards realising the vision of a developed India.

Meanwhile, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi from the banks of the Ganga in Uttarakhand.

"Today, from the sacred banks of Maa Ganga, from Parmarth Niketan, from the land of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, heartfelt birthday wishes to the Vishwakarma of modern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May Mother Ganga bless you with long life, divine vitality, excellent health, and unending energy for the service of the nation. Today is also the jayanti of Lord Vishwakarma; may his grace forever shower your life, the life of society, and everyone's life with happiness, prosperity, joy, enthusiasm, exuberance, zeal, success, and delight," he said.

--IANS

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