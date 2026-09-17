B Praak shares why, “It feels surreal to be a part of Prem Keetanu through 'Ishq Ka Ghulaam' song

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Singer B Praak has spoken about being part of the upcoming film “Prem Keetanu” through its song ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam.’

Sharing his excitement about the project, the singer said that being associated with the film feels “surreal” and that the song holds a special place for him. Speaking about the song, B Praak shared, “It feels surreal to be a part of Prem Keetanu through Ishq Ka Ghulaam song, and bring the feeling of love a full circle through heartbreak, followed by the grief that comes with it.”

“Ishq Ka Ghulaam will make you feel the pain of heartbreak over and over again with the intention to rekindle the feeling of hope and love all over again.”

The song ‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’ is sung by popular singers B Praak and Sukriti Kakar, with music by The Rish and lyrics written by Kunaal Vermaa.

‘Ishq Ka Ghulaam’ talks about the emptiness that love can leave behind and the memories that stay even after someone is gone. After ‘Undi Bundi’, ‘Kaho Toh’ and ‘Tu Mera Raiyyo’, the new song adds another romantic touch to the film, which explores youth, friendship and love. The song is available on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel and all major streaming platforms.

The film features seven songs, bringing together well-known singers including Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, B Praak, Armaan Malik, Papon, Jubin Nautiyal, Madhur Sharma, Altamash Faridi, Shashi Suman and Brijesh Shandilya. Rappers Little Bhatia and Mazemusicc also feature on the album.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, the movie is co-presented with Phars Films in association with Bhavana Studios and produced by Gaurav Verma.

“Prem Keetanu” stars Veer Pahariya, Aafiya Sayed, Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film revolves around a group of youngsters negotiating friendship, first love, one-sided love and the inevitable heartbreaks that come with growing up.

“Prem Keetanu” is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 2.

--IANS

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