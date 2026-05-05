B Praak promises his new song is ‘too much dark’

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Known for belting out hits such as “Filhall”, "Ranjha," "Teri Mitti" and “Mann Bharrya”, singer-music composer B Praak revealed that he’s working on his new song, which is “too much dark”.

B Praak, whose real name is Pratik Bachan, took shared two pictures of himself on the photo-sharing website, Instagram. In the photographs, the 40-year-old musician is seen sitting by the poolside and working on his laptop.

For the caption, the National Film Award winner wrote: “Agla Gaana Too Much Dark Banaa Hai You’ll Witness The Magic Soon (sic).”

Talking about Praak, he started his career as a music director with the name "Prakky B". He met lyricist Jaani in 2012 and started collaborating with him. They released their first song titled "Soch" in 2013, which was sung by Harrdy Sandhu and composed by him.

Praak composed and produced music for numerous tracks for singers including Jassie Gill, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrinder Gill, Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk with lyrics by Jaani. He then went on to compose popular tracks such as "Taara", "Joker", "Na Ji Na", "Ik Saal", "Do You Know", "Supna", "Backbone", "Horn Blow" and many more.

He later debuted as a singer in 2018 with the single Mann Bharrya. Praak made his Hindi film debut in 2019, first as a singer with the song Teri Mitti from the Hindi film the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari.

In February, he announced his tour ‘Sounds of Hari’, which took place in Ahmedabad on March 14 followed by Chandigarh on March 21, Mumbai on April 19 and New Delhi on April 26.

‘Sounds of Hari’ was a live experience that moved beyond the idea of a traditional music concert. Designed as a journey through mind, body, and soul, the show places healing and emotional release at its centre.

The live experience is built as a slow experience that encourages audiences to listen deeply and reconnect with themselves.

B Praak had then said in a statement: “‘Sounds of Hari’ is not a concert in the usual sense. It’s a space where sound becomes a form of healing. I want people to come, sit with their emotions, and leave feeling lighter”.

--IANS

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