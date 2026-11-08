Ayushmann Khurrana threat message: Sender tells actor he would have same fate as Tiger Shroff

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently received a threat message from an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was told that the cops won’t be able to protect him for too long.

The content of the audio message has been shared by a Mumbai Police source, in which a man named Anil Pandit can be heard threatening the actor.

He said in the audio message, “I am Anil Pandit speaking, I am Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother, I called you, but you didn't pick up the phone and then cut the call. No problem, we just need to convey this message, please talk to us. If you want to settle something, then go ahead. But if you want to show this kind of attitude, then something similar to what happened with Tiger Shroff could happen to you too. We also have information about where your house is in Chandigarh, and we know where you are staying here. We have also received the number of your bike. We also called that number, but the call was not answered there either. Look, we just need to talk to you once. You have the conversation, after that we won't bother you much. If you are ready to talk, we have no problem. We called you just to talk”.

He further mentioned, “So after listening to our message, please call us back. If you don't do this, we will understand that you want to take another route and go to the police. You can go to the police, we have no problem with that. Those who have provided you with security, how long will they be able to protect you? You need good luck every day to stay away from us, while we only need one day of good luck to harm you. Yours, any member of your family, or anyone who falls into our hands, we will blow them away. So it would be better if you talk to us and resolve the matter through conversation. We will wait for your call”.

Prior to this, the Mumbai Police arrested the accused who was sending threatening emails to various Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. The accused, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, works as an IT engineer. He was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was reportedly sending threatening audio messages to everyone in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, pretending to be a member of their gang.

As per Mumbai Police sources, the accused had been threatening several film celebrities living in Mumbai over the past few days.

Ayushmann had reportedly received a threatening audio message from an individual claiming to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender had reportedly demanded crores of rupees from the 'Dream Girl' actor.

--IANS

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