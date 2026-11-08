Priyanka Chopra wishes Diwali with a perfect family pic with Nick & Malti

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra wished everyone a 'Happy Diwali' with a perfect family picture with husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

On Sunday, PeeCee uploaded a couple of glimpses from the Diwali bash she recently hosted at her L.A home. Priyanka looked something out of a fairy tale as she opted for a burgundy-and-gold strapless gown, embroidered with zardozi, beadwork and gold thread. She accessorized the festive look with a tiny kundan maang, huge golden earrings, and complementary bangles.

Priyanka wore her hair in a sleek low bun, adorned with a fresh white gajra. For makeup, the 'Barfi' actress went with a berry lip and smoky eyes.

Nick opted for a cream-and-white embroidered kurta set. Twinning with her father, little Malti was seen in a white lehenga.

"Some camera roll favourites from this Diwali. (Black heart emoji) Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali (Diya emoji) (sic)," PeeCee captioned the post.

Nick reacted to the post with a diya and star-eyed emoticon.

Despite not staying in India, Priyanka makes it a point to keep her traditions alive and also keep her daughter connected to Indian traditions and festivities.

Recently, Priyanka treated the netizens to a glimpse into her Dussehra celebrations at their Los Angeles home, which included Pooja, Shivling Abhishek and Havan, along with Kanya Pujan.

In one of the photos, Nick was seen washing Malti's feet. Dressed in an ivory outfit, Malti wore a red scarf bearing the words “Jai Mata Di”.

PeeCee also celebrated Karwa Chauth with Nick in L.A. PeeCee revealed Nick made sure that his ongoing tour was set up to be home for Karwa Chauth.

Dropping a couple of sneak peeks of her Karwa Chauth celebration, she penned the caption, "He can home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. (Teary eyes emoji) No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth (Red heart emoji)".

-IANS

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