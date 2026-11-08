Saira Banu recalls her 'annual photograph tradition' with Dilip Kumar on Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu recalled her 'annual photograph tradition' with Dilip Kumar as she wished everyone on Diwali with a nostalgic post.

Sharing some throwback photos with Dilip Sahab on her official Instagram handle, she remembered how they used to pose together, surrounded by several diyas.

Saira Banu also remembered how, during her initial days in the film industry, they used to attend lovely Diwali parties.

The veteran actress captioned the post, "There is something quite magical about Diwali. Perhaps it is the way a thousand little diyas make a home feel warmer, or how certain moments, even years later, return to us with the tenderness of an old photograph. (sic)."

Recalling the good old days, she added, "I often think of the Diwalis Dilip Sahib and I shared, and our little tradition of taking our annual photograph together, surrounded by the glow of diyas, while our home sparkled with countless little flames. In my early days in the film industry, there were lovely Diwali gatherings, dear friends, endless festivities and the childlike delight of lighting phuljhadis. How beautifully those memories have stayed with me!"

She further noted that "life has a curious way of turning moments into memories, but the love with which they were lived never quite leaves us."

"This Diwali, I wish for every home to be filled with laughter, every heart with contentment, and every life with little moments that become beautiful memories. Wishing you all a truly blessed and happy Diwali. (red heart emoji)," Saira Banu's Diwali wish for everyone read.

For those who do not know, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married on 11 October 1966. At the time of their marriage, Saira Banu was 22 years old, whereas Dilip Kumar was 44 years old.

Saira Banu often shares such precious moments with her late husband on social media.

-IANS

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