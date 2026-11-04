Ayushmann Khurrana receives threatening audio message by Bishnoi Gang demanding crores

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood seems to be undergoing a phase of constant threats. After the unfortunate firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, sources claimed that Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also received a threatening audio clip.

The sources further revealed that in the audio, the person has claimed to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The sender of the audio clip has reportedly demanded crores of rupees.

The police shared that they are matching the audio of the person’s claimed identity with the audio of the accused whose name is already in the police records.

Meanwhile, the cyber cell is also reportedly tracing the number and location from which the message was sent to Ayushmann.

Recently, actor Tusshar Kapoor also reportedly received a threatening audio message, in which the sender claimed to be Harry Boxxer,

a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and demanded Rs 5 crore from the 'Golmaal' actor.

However, as per the preliminary investigation, the audio might be fake. The police are working on identifying the gang or individual sending these threatening messages and creating fear.

In February, Boxer had also reportedly issued similar threats to actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. However, as per reports, he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in California.

Meanwhile, the Lawrence Bishnoi group also claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff, which took place on October 18 this year.

Anil Pandit, a representative of the group, shared a social media post saying that they will not spare anyone working in close proximity with Salman Khan.

He even released an audio clip, saying, "Listen to me carefully Salman Khan. If you don't apologize to my elder brother, Lawrence Bishnoi, or to the Bishnoi community, then we won't even leave a dog in your house. We will destroy your entire family. Keep this in mind. Don't think that you are in security and nothing will happen to you." he said.

--IANS

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