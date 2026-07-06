Ayodhya temple trust interim General Secretary Krishna Mohan a quiet organiser

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The resignation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, along with Trustee Anil Mishra, amidst a raging financial controversy, has thrust the 73-year-old Krishna Mohan into the spotlight. His appointment as the interim General Secretary of the Temple Trust comes at a time when it is facing intense scrutiny, political attacks, and the urgent need to restore public confidence.

Krishna Mohan is not a newcomer to the Trust’s functions. He has been associated with the Ram Mandir movement for years, serving in administrative and supervisory roles. This gives him familiarity with both the Temple’s day‑to‑day operations and the broader vision of the Trust. His reputation within Ayodhya’s religious circles is that of a quiet, methodical organiser – someone who prefers to work behind the scenes rather than seek the limelight. This temperament may prove valuable in stabilising the Trust during a period of turbulence.

He was emphatic in his declaration on Monday, rebutting allegations of missing donations and valuables. It was also a signal of his intent to lead with transparency. By opening the Trust’s records to scrutiny, the retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer aimed to reassure millions of devotees that their offerings remain safe and sacred. But the position also places him at the intersection of faith and politics.

Opposition parties have accused the Trust of mismanagement and hinted at larger conspiracies, largely with an eye on the upcoming Assembly election next year. However, unlike many other similar bodies, the Uttar Pradesh government is not directly involved in managing its affairs. The state generally provides security and caters to the maintenance of law and order. Even as the political narrative was being built, the Yogi Adityanath-led government reacted quickly, setting up an SIT and allotting a deadline.

Meanwhile, key members of the Trust, though not named, chose to step down for the probe to proceed without any allegations of pressure. In this charged environment, the regional chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Krishna Mohan, will need to embody the Trust’s independence while cooperating with investigations. The interim General Secretary inherits a daunting task.

The Ram Mandir is the culmination of centuries of struggle, legal battles, and faith. Every donation represents an act of devotion, and any suspicion of misuse is seen as a betrayal.

Krishna Mohan’s challenge is to protect this sanctity while further strengthening financial practices. Calls for greater disclosure, independent audits, and stricter oversight are growing louder; his leadership will be judged by how swiftly and convincingly he implements reforms.

For many among the Opposition, the controversy was an opportunity to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has championed the Ram Mandir project. By alleging conspiracy, they sought to dent its moral high ground. Some claims suggest that several such leaders may have overplayed their hand by framing the issue as a “scam”. They now risk alienating devotees who see the temple as beyond partisan politics. A more measured demand for transparency might have resonated better.

The Ram Mandir Trust’s press conference on Monday was an attempt to reclaim narrative control. By asserting that no objects are missing, accepting resignations, and appointing new leadership, the Trust signalled both accountability and resilience. As Krishna Mohan put it: “The Mandir belongs to the nation,” assuring that its sanctity will not be compromised.

--IANS

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