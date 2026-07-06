Ayodhya temple row: Trust accepts Champat Rai's resignation, appoints interim chief, asserts all artefacts safe (Roundup)

Ayodhya, July 6 (IANS) In decisive moves at an extended meeting in the wake of the alleged donations embezzlement, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, and promptly appointed retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Krishna Mohan as the former's interim replacement to steer day-to-day operations of the iconic Ram Temple here

Announcing the decisions at a press conference after the meeting, Trust Treasurer Govind Dev Giri described the alleged theft of donations as “shameful” while emphasising accountability and administrative reforms.

He said that the theft of offerings was deeply distressing and hurtful for the entire Trust and for the devotees of Lord Ram, and it was against this backdrop that the Trust members met to reflect upon the theft incident.

"Champat Rai himself decided to step down, reasoning that it would be inappropriate for him to remain in the post until the accused in the theft case were arrested and punished," he stated.

The Treasurer, citing the Temple Trust’s constitution, said that senior trustee K. Parasaran clarified that it mandates the acceptance of an office-bearer's resignation immediately upon its submission.

"It was on this ground that the resignations of both Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were accepted," he said.

He also acknowledged the significant role Champat Rai has played from the inception of the Trust and the commencement of temple construction to the present day.

Govind Dev Giri, addressing questions on the theft incident, said that several claims were circulating on social media and other platforms suggesting that several religious artefacts had gone missing from the temple but stated that these claims are misleading and far from reality.

He stated that the Temple Trust maintains a duly registered record of approximately 2,800 religious and historical artefacts, including the Ramayan and Charan Paduka (sacred footwear).

The development marks a significant turning point in the ongoing controversy that has shaken public faith in the management of one of India’s most revered religious sites.

The Trust, chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and attended by other members, including Vishwaprasannatirth and Swami Parmanand Giri, convened the important meeting to address the fallout from the donation embezzlement probe. Resignations were accepted on moral grounds in line with the Trust’s constitution, paving the way for fresh leadership.

Krishna Mohan, a newly inducted trustee who had earlier filed a complaint on which the police filed an FIR, triggering the probe, now holds interim charge.

The scandal first surfaced prominently in June when discrepancies in donation counting came to light.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Uttar Pradesh government conducted a preliminary probe and recommended action. On June 25, 2026, an FIR was registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station based on a complaint by Krishna Mohan. The FIR named eight individuals, including close aides linked to Champat Rai, such as his driver Tinnu Yadav (Ramashankar Yadav).

The other accused included Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, and Ramashankar Mishra, all trust employees, and retired bank official Subhash Srivastava. All eight were arrested in swift police action. Their premises were raided and other actions, including land deals, are under the scanner.

Investigations revealed a systematic pattern of theft involving cash, gold, silver, and other offerings from devotees. Police traced money trails across multiple banks over several years.

Reports indicated thefts may have occurred as early as 2021, with whistleblower Mahipal Singh (former accounts in-charge) claiming he had alerted officials, including Champat Rai, but was "sidelined" instead. By late June, pressure mounted on Champat Rai, a veteran Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader who had served as Trust General Secretary, leading to him stepping down on moral grounds. Trustee Anil Mishra followed suit.

No criminal case has been registered against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, or other senior Trust functionaries as of now.

The VHP called for a thorough probe and public outrage grew, especially as the Ram Temple, inaugurated in 2024, symbolised national pride and drew massive donations.

The Trust stated that it has maintained transparency in its finances. It stated that out of Rs 3,264 crore received through donations and corpus contributions, Rs 2,370 crore has been spent on temple construction and capital expenditure. It also said Rs 582 crore was received as offerings till March 31, 2026, of which Rs 391 crore was used for operational expenses, with the balance remaining in bank accounts.

Annual audits and verifications were highlighted during Monday’s press interaction.

Krishna Mohan, a retired IFoS officer, brings administrative experience and credibility to the role. His appointment indicates the Trust’s intent to prioritise integrity and professional management.

Officials announced a comprehensive administrative review, possible appointment of a CEO, and strengthened protocols for handling donations to prevent future breaches.

The Trust will meet again on July 22, where it will deliberate on the SIT findings, likely to be submitted by then.

The episode has tested the Trust’s credibility but also triggered corrective action. Devotees and stakeholders expect stricter oversight, digital tracking of offerings, and enhanced security.

The SIT probe continues, with possibilities of further arrests or charges against others if evidence emerges.

This leadership transition comes at a crucial time as the Ram Temple continues to attract millions of pilgrims. The Trust’s commitment to using remaining funds for ongoing development and maintenance remains firm. As investigations proceed and reforms take shape, the focus remains on safeguarding devotees’ faith and ensuring the Ram Temple stands as a symbol of integrity.

The coming months will be critical in determining how effectively the new leadership addresses the systemic issues exposed by the scandal.

--IANS

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